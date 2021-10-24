Klimatas Achieves Market Cap of $6,712.71 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,712.71 and $92.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

