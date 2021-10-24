Klimatas Hits Market Capitalization of $4,810.84 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $4,810.84 and $67.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

