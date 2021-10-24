Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNX. Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.27.

KNX stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

