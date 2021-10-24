Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADRNY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

