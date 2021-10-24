Konomi Network (KONO) Achieves Market Cap of $18.73 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and $953,751.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00201595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00100527 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,181,550 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

