Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Kornit Digital worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $224,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $153.02 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $164.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

