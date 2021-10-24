KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $15.57 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $15.57 or 0.00025715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $20.47 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00203760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00101654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

