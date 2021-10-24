Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.83. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $78.44.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.