Kusama Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $175.05 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $390.36 or 0.00645786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00069538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.70 or 0.99645618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.10 or 0.06615885 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

