Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,496.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $730,410.16 and $33,496.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

