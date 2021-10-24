Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $17.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $17.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.74. 1,877,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.41. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $333.31 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 57,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

