Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Lam Research worth $447,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $2,192,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $556.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.41. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

