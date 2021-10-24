Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

