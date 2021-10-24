Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSEA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LSEA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.