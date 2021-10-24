Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Stephens

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35. Landstar System has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

