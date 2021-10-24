Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $39,634,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after buying an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 368.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 647,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

