Legal & General Group Plc Buys Shares of 186,212 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 186,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 63.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 111.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $3.22 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.10.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.