Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.65 Million Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of Argo Group International worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,262,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after buying an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

ARGO opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

