Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,771,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,656,000 after acquiring an additional 256,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 60,844 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 799,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 373,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

AMBC stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.