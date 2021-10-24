Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Forrester Research worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth about $903,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 50.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Forrester Research stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $991.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

