Legal & General Group Plc Sells 12,319 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of SLR Senior Investment worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUNS. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.