Legal & General Group Plc Sells 23,751 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,751 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 196.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 27.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 52,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYE opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $736.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

MYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

