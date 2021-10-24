LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other LendingClub news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock valued at $642,300. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $5,410,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 66,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

