Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 117.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 129.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $173.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

