Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s current price.
Sourcebio International stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.84. Sourcebio International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
About Sourcebio International
