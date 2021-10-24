Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s current price.

Sourcebio International stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.84. Sourcebio International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

