Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

ZEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $12,966,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $5,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $1,776,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $706,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEV stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

