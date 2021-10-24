Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

