Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report sales of $4.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the highest is $4.89 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.93.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $76.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

