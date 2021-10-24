LINKA (LINKA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $3,186.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00201595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00100527 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

