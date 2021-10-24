Lisk 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.71 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00006059 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $476.01 million and $16.71 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00021181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001512 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001655 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

