Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0393 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $108,047.34 and $14.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,429.71 or 1.00026791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00056182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.24 or 0.00604566 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001685 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

