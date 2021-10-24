Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.34.

Livent stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Livent has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 219.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

