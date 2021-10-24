LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.27).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 402.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

