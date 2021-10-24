Loom Network Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $109.14 million and $10.22 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00201395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00101859 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

