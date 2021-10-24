Loop Capital Begins Coverage on ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $16.69 on Thursday. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

