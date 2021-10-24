LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,319 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,047,000 after buying an additional 158,493 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $146,650,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $174.90 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.