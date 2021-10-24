LPL Financial LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $41.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

