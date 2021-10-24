LPL Financial LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.17.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $335.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

