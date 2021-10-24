LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $189.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.08. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.