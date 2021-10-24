Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.94

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $5.04. Luby’s shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 145,010 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $153.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the second quarter worth about $255,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Luby’s by 12.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

