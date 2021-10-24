Lundin Energy AB (publ)’s (LNDNF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNDNF. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $40.65 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

