Luxfer (LXFR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Luxfer has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.150-$1.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.15-$1.30 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luxfer stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Luxfer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

