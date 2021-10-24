LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

