Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

LYRA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

