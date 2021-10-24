Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 700 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $481.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $485.03. The company has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.