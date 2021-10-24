Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 11,430 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 155.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 105.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of News by 196.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NWSA opened at $24.07 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

