Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 1,347 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.24 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.94.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

