Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $252,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $145.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 119.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.