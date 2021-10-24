Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 3,901 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cerner by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after buying an additional 152,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after buying an additional 900,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

