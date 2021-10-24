Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $322,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $184.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,819 shares of company stock worth $42,761,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

